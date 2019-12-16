Take the pledge to vote

Two Army Personnel Killed in Firing from Across LoC in J&K

In Rajouri, an Army jawan was killed as a fierce gunfight broke out between Indian troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces.

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
Two Army Personnel Killed in Firing from Across LoC in J&K
Jammu/Srinagar: Two Army personnel were killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore and Rajouri districts on Monday, officials said.

In Rajouri, an Army jawan was killed as a fierce gunfight broke out between Indian troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces, officials said.

They said Pakistan Army has been aiding the suspects by opening heavy fire at the Indian posts.

Alert Army troops picked up "suspicious movements" along the LoC in Keri Battal belt in Sunderbani sector, they said.

A loud blast was then heard followed by heavy firing from Pakistan, they said, adding that Indian troops retaliated promptly leading to the fierce gunfight.

The exchange of fire continued till last reports came in, a defence spokesperson said.

In Bandipore, Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian posts in an "unprovoked" violation of the ceasefire agreement, killing an Army personnel, they said.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector (in Bandipore) today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively," an Army official said.

He said one soldier was killed in the firing by Pakistani troops.

The Pakistan Army also violated the ceasefire and "initiated unprovoked...firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector" in Poonch district, they said.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border retaliated effectively to the instances of ceasefire violation.

