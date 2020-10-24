News18 Logo

Two Arrested After Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized in Kolkata

Image for representation.

Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted the vehicle on Friday night and seized heroin weighing 4.20 kg, worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, a senior police officer said.

Kolkata Police has seized over 4 kg of heroin from a goods vehicle in Garden Reach area of the city, and arrested two persons in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted the vehicle on Friday night and seized heroin weighing 4.20 kg, worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, a senior police officer said.

"It was kept concealed inside the vehicle. The duo were trying to smuggle the drug. We are investigating the matter," she said.


