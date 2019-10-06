Jaipur: A Muslim couple from Haryana was allegedly harassed and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by two bike-borne men in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Alwar police on Sunday arrested the accused and produced them before a judge . The duo were later remanded in judicial custody till October 18.

The incident took place around midnight on Saturday, when the couple was waiting at Alwar bus stand. “Around 11.30pm, two men on a motorcycle came and began harassing them and forced them to chant Jai Shree Ram and one of the men molested the female,” Deccan Herald quoted an Alwar police officer saying.

According to report in Hindustan times, the men have been identified as Vansh Bhardwaj, 23, and Surendra Mohan Bhatia, 32. The police also conducted a medical examination of the accused which found Bhatia was in a drunken state during the incident.

The duo have been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt ), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

