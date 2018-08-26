Two Arrested for Abducting, Raping 16-Year-Old for Week in Delhi

: Two men were arrested after a 16-year-old girl alleged that she was abducted, confined in a house, and raped by four men for a week, the police said on Saturday.The girl alleged that she was abducted from northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar and raped in Greater Noida's Surajpur area.The girl was abducted on August 15 when the victim went to a nearby shop for buying some household items. Two bike-borne men allegedly subdued the girl with intoxicants and gagged her before abducting, they said.In her statement to the police, the victim alleged that she was raped by four men in a house where she was confined for a week. On August 24, the victim somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station.The incident was reported to the Harsh Vihar police station, police said.Two men were arrested in connection with the case while two others are absconding.The case is being investigated, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast). Based on her statement, a case was registered and the victim taken to a hospital, a police official said, adding that it surfaced that the girl was five months pregnant.During investigation, it was learnt that one of the accused lived near the same locality where the victim stays with her family in Harsh Vihar.The accused is a labourer and lived at a rented house in the area. He often spoke to the girl on the pretext of giving his house keys before going to work and had allegedly even misbehaved with her, the police said.