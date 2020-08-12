Two Arrested for Alleged Murder of UP BJP Leader in Baghpat, Says Police

Two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a local BJP leader in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Sanjay Khokhar (52), former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk on Tuesday when he was shot dead.

"Two persons - Ankush and Mayank Dagar - have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP functionary Sanjay Khokhar," the PRO to the Baghpat Superintendent of Police said.

Reacting to the incident, Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh said, "For the past two years, I have been saying that there is a 'bharmaar' (abundance) of illegal arms in this area."

"A campaign should be run to identify the persons having the arms. Action should be initiated on 'goondas' and criminals irrespective of their political affiliations," he added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Khokhar's death and directed officials to take action against the guilty within 24 hours.

An FIR was registered at the Chhaprauli police station in Baghpat and its station house officer (SHO) suspended.

In a late night reshuffle, the state government transferred Baghpat's Additional SP Aneet Kumar. Manish Mishra, currently SP City Ghaziabad, will replace Kumar immediately, an official order stated.

Khokhar was the district president of the BJP for three years and was removed from the post before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.