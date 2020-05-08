INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Arrested for Allegedly Slaughtering Cows in UP's Shamli, 300 kg Meat Seized

Picture for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Picture for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly slaughtering cows and 300 kg meat was seized from them after an exchange of fire with police in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said.

One of the accused, identified as Muntyaz, carried a reward of Rs 15,000 for information leading to his arrest, police said.

Muntyaz was held along with his associate in the forest area of Issopur Khurgan village, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told mediapersons here.

Three quintal meat, suspected to be beef, two pistols, and a bike were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo, police said.

Muntyaz suffered bullet injuries and was taken to hospital, they said.

