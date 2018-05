Two Arrested for Attack on Journalists at Malappuram Press Club

: Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Thursday's deadly attack on two journalists at Malappuram Press Club, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.The arrested persons have been identified as Shibu and Dileep Kumar who have been charged under various sections for unlawful assembly and assault, local media reported.Fuad Saneen, working as a photojournalist with Chandrika daily and a reporter Shahabas Vellila were assaulted as the attackers barged into the press club. Fuad sustained injuries on his leg and was taken into a nearby hospital.Condemning the assault on the journalists CM Pinarayi Vijayan said his government will seriously look into the attack by RSS workers at Malappuram press club."I have ordered the police to take stringent action against the culprits. Two people have been arrested so far," Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Facebook. "Kerala government won't tolerate any attempt to stall freedom of expression," Vijayan added.Both Fuad and Shahabas were trying to capture visuals of violence during the RSS rally on Manjeri-Malappuram road. The RSS workers, who blocked the road during the march, were allegedly captured by the journalists attacking a biker.Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the culprits.