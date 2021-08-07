Two Arrested for Attacking Woman Doctor and Security Staff in Thiruvananthapuram

Fort police have arrested two persons from Thiruvananthapuram for assaulting a lady doctor and security staff who were on duty at Taluk Fort hospital on Friday. The two assailants were identified as Rafeek and Rasheed. Police registered a case under sections of 294 b , 323 , 324, 332, 354, 34 of IPC on the complaint of Dr Malu Murali. The incident happened on August 6 around 12.30 am.

According to Dr Murali , she was on night duty on August 6 and around 12.30 the two accused reached the hospital for consultation. One of the accused had an injury below his neck on the back side. The doctor asked him how he sustained the injury and this provoked the accused.

He attacked the doctor and tried to tear her clothes. The security person who was on duty tried to rescue the doctor and was also attacked. They twisted the doctor’s hands and verbally abused her. Both the doctor and the security staff member sustained injury and had to undergo treatment. The doctor told that the duo used to visit the hospital frequently for treatment and created problems always.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association staged protest against the incident. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty had visited the doctor in hospital and promised stringent action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here