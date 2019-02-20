English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Arrested For Beheading Transwoman Priest in Tamil Nadu Temple
Police said the transwoman, Rajathi, was performing puja inside a temple on February 14 when the main accused, Maruthu, and his friend, Snovin, allegedly attacked her with a sickle.
Rajathi was beheaded and her body was chopped into pieces.
Loading...
Chennai: Two persons were arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district in connection with the beheading of a 38-year-old transwoman priest inside a temple sanctum.
The two were booked under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and sections of the Goondas Act.
Police said the transwoman, Rajathi, was performing puja inside a temple on February 14 when the main accused, Maruthu, and his friend, Snovin, allegedly attacked her with a sickle.
Rajathi was beheaded and her body was chopped into pieces. The victim’s head was kept outside the temple while the accused kept the mutilated body inside. After the incident, the two accused absconded.
Maruthu surrendered in court on Monday evening and his friend Snovin was arrested a day later.
A source said Marathu, who confessed to his crime during interrogation, said he was in a relationship with Rajathi.
“During their relationship, Rajathi had helped the accused financially by setting up a shop outside the temple for him. She also bought a lorry to transport water. Later, when she came to know that Maruthu was in a relationship with another woman, she stopped helping him financially and barred him from entering the temple and performing his duties there,” the source said.
Locals of Teracepuram village in Thoothukudi district said Rajathi was threatened by the accused and his family for over a year after theie relationship came to an end.
The transgender community in the district have demanded stringent action against the accused.
Police said the duo will be in custody till Friday.
The two were booked under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and sections of the Goondas Act.
Police said the transwoman, Rajathi, was performing puja inside a temple on February 14 when the main accused, Maruthu, and his friend, Snovin, allegedly attacked her with a sickle.
Rajathi was beheaded and her body was chopped into pieces. The victim’s head was kept outside the temple while the accused kept the mutilated body inside. After the incident, the two accused absconded.
Maruthu surrendered in court on Monday evening and his friend Snovin was arrested a day later.
A source said Marathu, who confessed to his crime during interrogation, said he was in a relationship with Rajathi.
“During their relationship, Rajathi had helped the accused financially by setting up a shop outside the temple for him. She also bought a lorry to transport water. Later, when she came to know that Maruthu was in a relationship with another woman, she stopped helping him financially and barred him from entering the temple and performing his duties there,” the source said.
Locals of Teracepuram village in Thoothukudi district said Rajathi was threatened by the accused and his family for over a year after theie relationship came to an end.
The transgender community in the district have demanded stringent action against the accused.
Police said the duo will be in custody till Friday.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Box Office: Gully Boy Heads Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark, Shines in International Markets
- Rihanna Turns 31! 10 Trendy & 'Sassified' Outfits Only the Singer Can Flaunt
- Avengers Endgame: How Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Will Play Crucial Role into Infinity War Ending & New Film
- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman arrives in Delhi for a day visit
- Vivo V15 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results