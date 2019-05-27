Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Arrested for Dubbing Youth's Suicide 'Murder for Protecting Cows' in Karnataka

The police swung into action and detained Arjun Mutteppa Basaragi (31) and Fakkirappa Ramesh talawar (28) based on the Facebook accounts and WhatsApp numbers that forwarded the messages.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Arrested for Dubbing Youth's Suicide 'Murder for Protecting Cows' in Karnataka
Representative image.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Two men were arrested on Sunday for spreading fake news and hate messages over a 19-year-old man’s suicide in Karnataka’s Gokak district.

On Saturday, Shivu Uppar was found hanging near Bagewadi Bus stand. Uppar had come to Gokak along with his parents for a visit. Based on preliminary investigation and his father’s statement, a case was registered under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) ruling it as suicide or unnatural death.

However, soon after, messages began doing the rounds of the internet alleging Uppar’s suicide was a case of murder over cow protection.

"This was a clear case of 174 CrPC. But within a few hours before the investigation could begin, there was misinformation being circulated online claiming that he was murdered and hanged," said Belgavi SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

The police detained Arjun Mutteppa Basaragi (31) and Fakkirappa Ramesh talawar (28) on the following day based on the Facebook posts and WhatsApp numbers that forwarded the fake messages.

A case has been registered in Gokak town police limits under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code — promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language, etc. and 505(2) — statements conducive of public mischief, creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

However, even after the duo was arrested, BJP’s Chikkmangaluru MP-elect Shobha Karandlaje posted a tweet on Sunday evening, without verifying the details, claiming that the boy was hacked to death for protecting cows. She also demanded that the CM deals with it sternly and arrest the culprits.

"Shivu Uppar, a 19Yr old boy was murdered &hanged in Bagewadi Bus stand in Belagavi. He was hacked to death just for protecting cows from the cow smugglers, that was the only mistake he did. I demand CM to deal this sternly & arrest the culprits (SIC)," her tweet read.

Karadlaje’s tweet was retweeted 1,800 times. People also tagged BJP state president BS Yeddyruppa, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavalli and Bangaluru Central MP PC Mohan while retweeting her post. However, even after Karadlaje was alerted about the information being fake, the tweet was not deleted.

"We have arrested these two as it comes under our police limits, however there is no complaint yet, as far as the MP’s tweet is concerned, it is not in our jurisdiction" Belgavi SP said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram