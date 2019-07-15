Take the pledge to vote

2 Arrested For Strangulating 12-Year-Old Muzaffarnagar Boy Who Resisted Sodomy

Police said the accused duo confessed that they strangulated the boy when he tried to resist the assault.

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
2 Arrested For Strangulating 12-Year-Old Muzaffarnagar Boy Who Resisted Sodomy
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly murdering a 12-year-old boy after he resisted their attempt to sodomise him, police said Monday.

The accused, aged 19 and 20 years, were the victim's friends. They were arrested on Sunday in Charthawal town, Station House Officer Sube Singh said.

He said the incident was reported on February 26 when the boy's body was found in a sugarcane field here, adding the victim had gone out with the accused and did not return home.

Singh said the accused duo confessed that they strangulated the boy when he tried to resist the assault.

