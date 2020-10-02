INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Arrested For Raping 16-year-old Girl In MP

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Friday. Lalla Kol (22) and Indrabhan Kol (25) were booked for gang-rape under section 376 of IPC and also under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said inspector K K Sharma.

The girl, who is 16 years old, had lodged the complaint on Wednesday. The accused accosted her in her village on Monday night, and took her into a forested area at knife point and raped her, she told the police.

“We launched a manhunt and arrested the duo on Thursday from the wooded area,” the police officer said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK 10022257 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 2, 2020, 11:28 PM IST
