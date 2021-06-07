Two Arrested For Raping Class XII Student In Bareilly, Four Others Absconding

Bareilly police have achieved a breakthrough in the gang rape of a Class XII student that took place on May 31. Two people were arrested early on Sunday for allegedly raping the woman at knifepoint while she was out on a ride with her two male friends. The crime took place when the three were riding towards Bhagwanpur Dhimri on a scooter. On the way, five youths surrounded them and started assaulting them.

According to the Dalit woman’s brother, when the three friends got down from the two-wheeler, the youths started assaulting them and made videos. One of her friends then tried to call up his family but they snatched his mobile phone. They brutally thrashed the woman’s friends. While one of them fainted, the other fled the spot with the two-wheeler.

The accused then called another youth who was sitting on a motorcycle nearby. All the six then dragged the 19-year-old student across a canal into the bushes where they took turns to rape her at knifepoint. Before leaving the spot, they threatened the woman against telling anyone about the incident.

While the student kept suffering in silence for a few days, her family eventually sensed her condition and she finally opened up before them. Her family members then took her to Izatnagar police station on June 5 where she filed a complaint against the six people. Following this, she was sent for a medical examination, and teams were formed to nab the youths. Two of the accused were caught following a gunfight between them and a police team while four others are still absconding.

During the shootout, 22-year-old Vishal Patel sustained injuries in a leg. He was admitted to a hospital while his accomplice Anuj Patel (23) was put behind bars.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said the police are on the lookout for four other youths identified as Dharmendra, Amit, Naresh, and Neeraj.

