Two Arrested For Selling Fake Branded ACs

Mumbai: Two persons have been arrested in the city for allegedly selling assembled Air Conditioners (AC) by pasting stickers of well-known brands on them, the police said on Monday. The accused lured buyers by claiming that companies were selling off ACs at cheap rate to clear stocks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The crime branch seized 26 ACs worth Rs 8.3 lakh, said senior inspector Mahesh Tawde. On a tip-off, crime branch unit 12 laid a trap at Ashok Van in Dahisar on Saturday and arrested Dhaval Rathod and seized two assembled ACs.

He allegedly told the police that ACs were assembled by Akbar Yakub Shaikh at his godown in Vasai. The police arrested Shaikh and seized 24 more ACs.

Rathod and Shaikh were arrested under IPC section 420 (cheating) and also under the Copyright Act, the official said.

