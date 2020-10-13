Two Arrested For Trying' To Clear Their Medical Test For Army Job By Unfair Means

Bareilly: Two youths allegedly trying to bluff their way into recruitment as jawans in Jat Regiment of the Army despite having some medical disabilities were arrested by Bareilly police on charges of cheating. The arrested youths were identified as Ankit Kumar from Agra and Chandraveer from Etawah district, Bareilly Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested on Monday after the Army officials handed them over to the police with the complaint that they were trying to clear their medical examinations by suppressing their medical conditions. “On Monday, when medical examinations of candidates were taken up, Ankit and Chandraveer tried to bluff officials to clear their tests, said the SP Ankit was having problems in his eyes, while Chandraveer was having skin problems. Both appeared in place of each other, and were caught,” he added.

The SP said that a case of cheating and forgery has been registered against the duo on the complaint by Lieutenant Surya Kumar. The arrested persons were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

