Two Arrested For Using Fake Railway ID Cards, Posing As Train Drivers In Tamil Nadu

Two people, Sahel Singh and Israfhil Singh, who faked themselves as railway drivers, have been arrested at the Erode Station of the Salem Division of the Indian Railways. (Representational Image: PTI)

The two persons were possessing identity cards of the Eastern Railways and travelled to Tamil Nadu by showing this ID card.

After fake IAS and IPS officers were arrested in West Bengal, it’s now the turn of fake train drivers. Two people, Sahel Singh and Israfhil Singh, who faked themselves as railway drivers, have been arrested at the Erode Station of the Salem Division of the Indian Railways.

The two persons were possessing identity cards of the Eastern Railways and travelled to Tamil Nadu by showing this ID card. Somehow, the ticket examiner had doubts and they were caught. Both of them have been arrested by the railway police and will be brought to Kolkata for questioning.

Later, it was found that they were working with the Railways since 2016 on fake identity. The appointment letter which they have shown is also a fake one and the Railways has started an enquiry.

Indian Railways have taken the matter very seriously. Railways are apprehending that people from railways must be involved in this case.

first published:August 17, 2021, 20:56 IST