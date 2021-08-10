Two Arrested in Bihar For Facebook Video Brandishing a Pistol

Two youths from Rohtas district of Bihar were arrested on Tuesday for shooting a video brandishing a pistol. The youths were arrested after the video went viral on social media platform Facebook.

The youth had posted the amateur video on Facebook on Sunday. In the video they were seen brandishing a pistol in air, while moving in a sports utility vehicle.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Bharti received inputs regarding two youths moving around in a SUV and brandishing a pistol in the sensitive zone of Dehri subdivision of the district. Taking suo moto action the district SP formed a special team to nab the duo for brandishing arms in a sensitive zone.

“As per the video, the duo had kept a pistol on the dashboard of the SUV and were moving around in the sensitive areas of Dehri subdivision including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office, SP office and Bihar Military Police (BMP) -2 camp,” said Rohtas SP.

According to police, both the youths were arrested from the Indrapuri area of the subdivision. The arrested two have been identified as Ujwal Kumar Mishra and Vijay Kumar Singh. Both the arrested youths are residents of Dehri. Police have seized a pistol and the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in and shooting the video.

The Rohtas SP further added that youths these days are making amateur videos in which they can be seen doing dangerous bike or car stunts or brandishing illegal fire-arms to get popularity in the social media. “We appeal to the youths to stop making such videos as it can lead to untoward incidents,” added Bharti.

According to another senior police officer of Dehri subdivision the local police are investigating if the pistol recovered from the youths is a licensed weapon or not. “We are trying to find out how the duo youths managed to get a pistol,” the officer added.

