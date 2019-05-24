English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Arrested in Greater Noida After 'Prohibited Meat' Found from House
The police said that the samples of the "prohibited meat" had been sent for forensic tests and they could confirm what it is only after report from the testing lab.
Noida (UP): Two men were Friday arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of "prohibited meat" was allegedly found in their houses along with firearms, police said.
The accused have been identified as Zahid and Yaqoob, both residents of Noorpur village, under Jarcha police station limits, the officials said.
"The police got information about some prohibited meat being stocked up in a house in the village. On checking, 20 kg suspected meat was recovered from a fridge in Zahid's house. Four big and small knives, an axe, a weighing machine, and a rifle along with some ammunition were also seized from the house," a police spokesperson said.
"On further inquiry, the police searched his neighbour Yaqoob's house also. Ten kg of prohibited meat was seized from his house also besides a rifle and some ammunition," the spokesperson said.
The police said that the samples of the "prohibited meat" had been sent for forensic tests and they could confirm what it is only after report from the testing lab.
A case has been registered against the two at the Jarcha police station under Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and the Arms Act, the police said.
They have also been booked under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.
No other details were available immediately.
