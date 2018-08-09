GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Arrested in MP for Sending Threatening Tweets to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The duo allegedly threatened to eliminate the chief minister on the micro-blogging website

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 9, 2018, 8:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Arrested in MP for Sending Threatening Tweets to Shivraj Singh Chouhan
File photo of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Getty images)
Loading...
Bhopal: Two brothers in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested by the cyber cell over charges of sending threatening tweets to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The cyber cell arrested Jitendra Arjunwar and Bharat Arjunwar within 24 hours of the tweets being posted. The duo threatened to eliminate the chief minister on the micro-blogging website, police said.

Jitendra was released from a jail in Pakistan earlier in May. He reportedly confessed to the police that he tweeted threats to the chief minister after he did not get assistance from the state after returning from Pakistan jail.

From August 2 to 9, Jitendra fired five tweets from his twitter handle and one of them was tagged to CM’s official handle, a cyber cell officer said.

The social media unit of the cyber cell learnt about the incident and an FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

In 2012, Jitendra had inadvertently crossed the LoC at Rajasthan border. He was arrested and kept at Hyderabad in Sindh province.

A persistent campaign from the social activists and the scribes from both India and Pakistan had ensured his release from Pakistan jail in May 2018. Afterwards, he was repatriated to India through Wagah border.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals

While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...