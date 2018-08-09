Two Arrested in MP for Sending Threatening Tweets to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Two brothers in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested by the cyber cell over charges of sending threatening tweets to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.The cyber cell arrested Jitendra Arjunwar and Bharat Arjunwar within 24 hours of the tweets being posted. The duo threatened to eliminate the chief minister on the micro-blogging website, police said.Jitendra was released from a jail in Pakistan earlier in May. He reportedly confessed to the police that he tweeted threats to the chief minister after he did not get assistance from the state after returning from Pakistan jail.From August 2 to 9, Jitendra fired five tweets from his twitter handle and one of them was tagged to CM’s official handle, a cyber cell officer said.The social media unit of the cyber cell learnt about the incident and an FIR was lodged against unknown persons.In 2012, Jitendra had inadvertently crossed the LoC at Rajasthan border. He was arrested and kept at Hyderabad in Sindh province.A persistent campaign from the social activists and the scribes from both India and Pakistan had ensured his release from Pakistan jail in May 2018. Afterwards, he was repatriated to India through Wagah border.