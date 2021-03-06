Two Arrested On Charges Of Cow Slaughter In UP

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 5: Two people were arrested on Friday on charges of cow slaughter in the area here and 65 kilograms of meat along with equipment used for slaughtering were seized from them, police said. Alim and Shehzad, residents of Chakmusi village, were arrested from near a pond next to a farm in Bhatpurwa Kamal village, in-charge of Baldirai police station, Amarendra Singh, said. He said that beside the equipment used for slaughtering purposes,65 kg of meat has also been recovered from them. A case has been registered against both the accused, he added..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor