Two Arrested With Over 9000 Sanitiser Bottles Worth Rs 10.28 Lakh in Mumbai
Jagdish Bhamaniya and Rajesh Chowdhary had hoarded the sanitiser bottles and were profiteering due to the rise in their demand.
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Mumbai: Two men were arrested with 9,800 sanitiser bottles worth Rs 10.28 lakh from Charkop area of Kandivali suburb in north Mumbai, police said on Monday.
Jagdish Bhamaniya and Rajesh Chowdhary had hoarded the sanitiser bottles and were profiteering due to the rise in their demand following the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said.
"They have been arrested under Essential Commodities Act," said Senior Inspector Vitthal Shinde of Charkop police station.
