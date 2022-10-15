Two Arunachal Youths Who Went in Search of Herbs in Hills Along LAC Missing for Nearly 2 Months

Two natives of Arunachal Pradesh, Bateilum Tikro and his friend Bayingso Manyu, have been missing from Chaglagam circle in Indo-China border area since August 24. Both Tikro and Manyu are residents of Duiliang village under Hayuliang-Goiliang circle of Anjaw district.

Dishanso Chikro, younger brother of Bateilum Tikro, also resident of village Duiliang village, has reached out to local Hayuliang assembly constituency MLA and Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) advisor Dasanglu Pul. In a letter, he pointed out that both of them had left their native village on August 19 in search of local medicinal herb and hunting at high altitude hills along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“It is disheartening to inform you that till date my brother and his friend have not returned from the jungle,” Chikro said in the letter, handed over to the MLA in the district at Hayuliang on Thursday.

“Other villagers had seen them near Indo-China border on August 24 last. Thus, we have tried our level best to trace them in and around Indo-China border and many other possible locations. But, all our tireless physically and mentally efforts have gone in vain to ascertain the fact about their missing,” the letter said.

Dishanso also mentioned that a first information report has been lodged in this regard with Khupa police station under Hayuliang circle.

“Since then there is no sign of their whereabouts of the due, we seek young personal intervention to look into the matter seriously and take quick step to trace out them at the earliest possible,” the letter added.

