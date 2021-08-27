CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Assam Men Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore in Mizoram: Police

Two persons from Assam were arrested with meth tablets worth Rs 10 crore from near Aizawl in Mizoram, police said on Friday. Mantu Kumar Deb (45) and Subash Das (33), both residents of Assam’s Karimganj district, were arrested on Thursday evening near Sairang village, around 20 km from Aizawl, they said.

Their truck was intercepted during a random checking of vehicles and 50 kg of meth tablets were found inside it, police said. A case was filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

Further investigations are underway, police said.

first published:August 27, 2021, 16:34 IST