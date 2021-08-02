Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that two state ministers - Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal - will visit Aizawl on August 5 to hold a dialogue on the long-standing border dispute with Mizoram. Sarma also said the police case filed against two senior Mizoram government officials - Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib district and Sub-divisional Police Officer of Vairengte - will be withdrawn.

"… In aid of an early amicable resolution, I am sending my cabinet colleagues, @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal to Aizawl on 5 Aug, 21, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful and developed North-East," the CM tweeted. "I learn that Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM has asked @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt 26.7.21 against our officers. I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask @assampolice to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Vairengte," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sarma said he directed the police to withdraw the case against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena, against whom an FIR was filed for his alleged role in the deadly gun battle between security forces of the two states. He, however, said complaints filed against other Mizoram government officials will continue to be investigated in connection with the violence that had erupted along the interstate border at Lailapur in Cachar district.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed while defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 50 people injured, including Cachar SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26.

