Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Encounter With NSCN Militants in Nagaland, Three Hurt

The Naga insurgent group ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles at around 1pm on Saturday between Tobu and Ukha village under Mon district of Nagaland.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:May 25, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Encounter With NSCN Militants in Nagaland, Three Hurt
The shootout lasted for atleast 60 minutes as per local sources.
Loading...
Guwahati: Two Assam Rifles personnel were martyred in an encounter with NSCN militants in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday afternoon while three others were injured. This attack comes just two days after the declaration of Lok Sabha elections.

The Naga insurgent group ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles at around 1pm on Saturday between Tobu and Ukha village under Mon district of Nagaland.

The shootout lasted for atleast 60 minutes as per local sources. Casualties on the other side couldn't be ascertained so far.

The district administration and police officials have rushed to the spot immediately after the ambush.



(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram