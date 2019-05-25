Two Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Encounter With NSCN Militants in Nagaland, Three Hurt

Two Assam Rifles personnel were martyred in an encounter with NSCN militants in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday afternoon while three others were injured. This attack comes just two days after the declaration of Lok Sabha elections.The Naga insurgent group ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles at around 1pm on Saturday between Tobu and Ukha village under Mon district of Nagaland.The shootout lasted for atleast 60 minutes as per local sources. Casualties on the other side couldn't be ascertained so far.The district administration and police officials have rushed to the spot immediately after the ambush.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)