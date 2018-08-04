English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two ATM Cash Loaders Held for Siphoning Off Rs 1.7 Crore in Delhi
A sum of approximately Rs 64 lakh in cash was recovered at the instance from one of the accused Manish. Raids are being conducted for further recoveries.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two employees of a cash replenishing company were arrested for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 1.7 crore from the amount meant to refill the ATMs across the city, police said on Saturday.
The accused identified as Manish Kumar and Satpal are both residents of Delhi, they added.
According to a complaint lodged on Wednesday by Prem Savariya, Branch Head of SIS Cash Services, which is in the business of replenishing cash in the ATMs, the two accused employees had misappropriated over Rs 1.7 crore, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) said.
The firm obtain cash from the banks and keep them in their vault at Rajouri Garden. The money is then entrusted to its various employees who replenish cash into the ATMs of various banks as per the schedule, the officer said.
On July 27, they were entrusted with cash to the tune of Rs 1.84 crore for replenishing in various ATMs. But they did not load the cash in the ATMs and instead brought it back to the office. Later on, the accused took the cash on the pretext of replenishing the ATMs but misappropriated the money, the officer said.
During investigation, it was revealed that Rs 1.19 crore was not loaded in 10 ATMs out of Rs 1.84 crore withdrawn from vault by them. They further took out Rs 70,28,500 from other ATMs. Both the accused misappropriated Rs 1,72,78,500, he said.
Subsequently, both the accused Manish and Satpal were arrested and taken into police remand.
A sum of approximately Rs 64 lakh in cash was recovered at the instance of the accused Manish. Raids are being conducted for further recoveries, the officer added.
Also Watch
The accused identified as Manish Kumar and Satpal are both residents of Delhi, they added.
According to a complaint lodged on Wednesday by Prem Savariya, Branch Head of SIS Cash Services, which is in the business of replenishing cash in the ATMs, the two accused employees had misappropriated over Rs 1.7 crore, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) said.
The firm obtain cash from the banks and keep them in their vault at Rajouri Garden. The money is then entrusted to its various employees who replenish cash into the ATMs of various banks as per the schedule, the officer said.
On July 27, they were entrusted with cash to the tune of Rs 1.84 crore for replenishing in various ATMs. But they did not load the cash in the ATMs and instead brought it back to the office. Later on, the accused took the cash on the pretext of replenishing the ATMs but misappropriated the money, the officer said.
During investigation, it was revealed that Rs 1.19 crore was not loaded in 10 ATMs out of Rs 1.84 crore withdrawn from vault by them. They further took out Rs 70,28,500 from other ATMs. Both the accused misappropriated Rs 1,72,78,500, he said.
Subsequently, both the accused Manish and Satpal were arrested and taken into police remand.
A sum of approximately Rs 64 lakh in cash was recovered at the instance of the accused Manish. Raids are being conducted for further recoveries, the officer added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limousine by Inkas Armoured Vehicles is Priced at Rs 8 Crore
- Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Saina Nehwal Outplayed by Carolina Marin in Quarters of World Championships
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...