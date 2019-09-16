Take the pledge to vote

Two Auto Drivers Killed in Road Accident in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar



PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Two Auto Drivers Killed in Road Accident in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Two auto-rickshaw drivers were killed after a speeding car collided with their autos in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay (40) and Jaikishan (36), residents of Swaroop Nagar, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the car was driven by one Mohit (23), a resident of Bhairon Enclave in Palam.

He was returning home from Murthal after having dinner with his five friends. When they reached near Swaroop Nagar Bus Stand, GT Karnal road at around 1:40 AM, the car hit the auto-rickshaw drivers who were waiting for passengers at the bus stand, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) said.

Both the injured persons were rushed to BJRM Hospital and later from there, they were immediately referred to LNJP Hospital. At around 8:30 AM on Monday, both drivers succumbed to injuries during treatment, Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Swaroop Nagar Police Station and Mohit was apprehended, police said,

