Two Bangladeshis Get Two-year Jail Term for Illegal Stay in Maharashtra's Thane

A court here in Maharashtra has handed a two-year jail term to two nationals of Bangladesh for staying illegally in Thane district, as per the order made available on Saturday. The convicts, identified as Marup Mujubi Shaikh and Ali Kalam Shaikh, were convicted under provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act by Thane assistant sessions court judge PM Gupta on January 2.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts. The judge ordered the jail authorities concerned and officer in charge of Kashimira police station to take necessary steps to deport the duo to Bangladesh on the expiry of their sentence.

Marup and Ali were arrested by the Kashimira Police in Thane district during a raid on September 1, 2018, the court was told. The duo pleaded guilty to the crime, the prosecution said.