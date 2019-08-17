Two Bangladeshis Killed in Kolkata after Being Hit by Speeding Luxury Car

Kolkata: Two Bangladesh nationals were killed and one person was injured when a speeding luxury car hit them after being rammed into by another high-end vehicle in downtown Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1.50 am near the crossing of the Shakespeare Sarani and Loudon Street, said a Kolkata Police official.

The car hit three pedestrians, including two Bangladeshis - Kazi Mohammed Mainul Alam (36) and Farhana Islam Tania (30), who were in the city for treatment, after damaging a traffic signal outpost, he said.

The two were declared brought dead by the state-run SSKM Hospital, where they were rushed, the police officer said adding the injured person is being treated there.

The occupants of the car which hit the victims received minor injuries. The person driving the other car fled after the mishap, the official said.

"Both the vehicles have been taken into custody by Shakespeare Sarani police station. We are checking the CCTV footages to get the entire picture of the accident and the person who fled has been identified and arrested," he said.

The arrested is the son of the owner of a city-based restaurant chain, he added.

Eight persons were injured in two other road accidents on Saturday in different parts of the city, which is being lashed by heavy monsoon rains.

A motorcyclist and a person riding pillion were injured when the two-wheeler skidded on Eastern Metropolitan bypass near Captain Fishery at around 1.40 am, police said.

Six occupants of a four-wheeler were injured when the vehicle's driver lost control over it while crossing the Maa flyover and it fell on its side at around 5.45 am.

The injured were taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and are undergoing treatment there," the police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.