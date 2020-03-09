Two Bank Officials Among Five Booked After Farmer Commits Suicide in UP's Saharanpur
According to police, the farmer had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from the bank, which he was unable to pay.
Representative image.
Saharanpur: Police have booked five people, including two bank officials, two days after a debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in UP's Saharanpur, officials said here on Monday.
They said the wife of the victim, Vedpal, had lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur police station here on the basis of a suicide note recovered from his pocket.
He was allegedly harassed for it due to which he hanged himself from a tree outside a bank.
Police have launched investigation after registering a case under Section 307 of the IPC.
In the suicide note, Vedpal had allegedly blamed bank officials and a middleman for the extreme step.
