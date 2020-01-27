Take the pledge to vote

Two Bengaluru Residents, Who Visited China, Kept Under Medical Supervision

The two locals, who returned from China on January 18, came to the hospital on Sunday night after developing cold and their samples would be sent to a laboratory in Pune for tests.

PTI

January 27, 2020
Bengaluru: As part of preventive steps in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak in China, two city residents who returned from the neighbouring country about ten days ago have been kept under medical supervision at a hospital, the Karnataka Health Department said on Monday.

Another person who was admitted for medical supervision three days ago had been discharged after he tested negative for the deadly virus, which has claimed 80 lives with 2,744 confirmed cases in China so far, the department added.

The two locals, who returned from China on January 18, came to the hospital on Sunday night after developing cold and their samples would be sent to a laboratory in Pune for tests, officials said without divulging any further information about them.

Besides these cases, six passengers -- four Chinese and two Indians -- are under 28-day house quarantine and they are asymptomatic, a statement from the department said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1 this year to report to their nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.

The Airport Health Organisation, which is on the alert ever since the outbreak of the virus in China, said on Monday that none of the passengers who came from that country in the last 14 days were found to have contracted the disease.

No passengers are reported positive with thermal scanning and having history of visit to Wuhan city in the last 14 days, the KIA unit of the APHO, a central government organisation, said in a separate statement.

According to APHO, in the last six days as many as 2,572 people, including 392 in the past one day, were screened using thermal scanning.

The Corona virus has created quite a scare across the globe after it hit people in Wuhan in China.

