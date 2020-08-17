Two Bihar Policemen Injured as Mob Pelts Stones Protesting Youth's Death

At least two policemen were injured when a mob pelted stones and ransacked Chiraiya police station to protest the death of a youth in a road accident in Bihar's East Champaran district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday late evening after one Dipak Kumar (18) received serious injuries after he fell down from his bike while overtaking a bullock cart near Raghavpur Brahm Asthan village at around 9.30 pm, police said, adding that police rushed the youth to Chiraiya primary healthcentre for treatment.

But the doctor at the health centre referred the manto Motihari hospital. The man died while being taken to Motihari, sources said. The villagers alleged that the life of the man could have been saved, had the police arranged an ambulance to takehim to the hospital, police sources said.

The protesting villagers ransacked the primary healthcentre and later protested at the chowk with the dead body and suddenly attacked the Chiraiya police station and set on fire a motorcycle and a pick-up van.

A total of 49 people have been arrested in connection with the incident after an FIR was lodged, Superintendent of Police, Navin Chandra Jha said.