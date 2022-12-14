On Video, 2 Bike-Borne Youths Throw 'Acid' On 17-Year-Old Schoolgirl Near Delhi's Dwarka

A youth allegedly threw acid on a schoolgirl near Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday morning. The girl, a class 12th student, is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital, and as per the preliminary report, she is stable, police said.

Delhi police have detained one person in connection with the case, on the basis of the family’s statement, while a lookout for the second suspect is underway.

#DelhiShocker | Bike-borne men throw acid on schoolgirl in Dwarka, incident caught on camera pic.twitter.com/wFp0f0uRWx— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 14, 2022

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 a.m. regarding an acid attack incident in the Mohan Garden area.

The caller told police that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by a man riding a pillion on a bike around 7.30 a.m.

“The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. While one person has been detained, further investigation into the matter is on," said the DCP.

It is not known yet if the suspects are adults or juveniles. As per sources, suspects and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

Police trying to zero in on the reason for the attack and statements of the victim’s parents are being recorded.

Woman’s Commissions Take Cognisance

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took cognisance of the acid attack incident and sent a team to Safdarjung hospital to inquire about the incident.

“NCW is taking cognizance of the reported crime. A team from the Commission will be reaching the Hospital to inquire into the matter and provide every possible help to the victim," the commission said in a statement.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal also tweeted about the incident and said that the commission will seek justice for the victim

द्वारका मोड़ के पास एक स्कूली छात्रा पर तेज़ाब फेंका। हमारी टीम पीड़िता की मदद के लिए अस्पताल पहुँच रही है। बेटी को इंसाफ़ दिलाएँगे। दिल्ली महिला आयोग सालों से देश में तेज़ाब बैन करने की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। कब जगेंगी सरकारें?— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

‘Acid Entered Victim’s Both Eyes’

Talking to the media, the victim’s father said acid has entered into both eyes of his daughter. He also said that suspects are yet to be identified as their faces were covered.

“Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. It (acid) has entered both her eyes," said the father of the girl.

