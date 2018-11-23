Two Bikers Performing High-speed Stunt Killed on Delhi’s Signature Bridge

Two bikers were killed while performing high-speed stunt on the Delhi’s Signature Bridge on Friday. It was first accident on the bridge which was inaugurated earlier this month amid much fanfare and acrimony.Eye-witnesses said that the bike was flung in the air after it hit the bridge. The bike was dangling from a railing while riders fell and died on the spot.Satya Vijay Shankaran and Chandrashekhar, both medical students at the Hindu Rao Medical College and Hospital in north Delhi. Police suspect they were trying to take a selfie while speeding on the sports bike.Signature bridge, India's first ​India's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge dominated the headlines after both the BJP and the AAP tried to take credit for its completion.The inauguration of Signature Bridge witnessed charged scenes as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and his supporters clashed with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members to protest against the alleged denial of an invitation to the event. The incident occurred when Tiwari reached the site of the inauguration despite not being extended an invite. The BJP leader had attacked the AAP government on Friday for violating protocol by not calling him for the inauguration.​