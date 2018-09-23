English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two BJP Leaders Attack Each Other on Stage During Vasundhara Raje Rally in Rajasthan
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was delivering her speech as part of ‘Gaurav Yatra’ when an argument broke out between BJP leaders Rohitash Sharma and Devi Singh Shekhawat.
A fight broke out between BJP leaders during chief minister Vasundhara Raje's rally in Alwar, Rajasthan.
Alwar: In a major embarrassment for the BJP government ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, two party leaders on Saturday got into a fistfight in the presence of state’s chief minister Vasundhara Raje during an event in Alwar.
A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the two leaders—Rohitash Sharma and Devi Singh Shekhawat—fighting with each other on stage as others try to pacify them.
Sources told News18 that Raje was delivering her speech as part of ‘Gaurav Yatra’ when an argument broke out between Sharma and Shekhawat. The two soon came to blows and the fight stopped only after Raje's security personnel intervened. Both the leaders later accused each other of starting the fight.
Meanwhile, a parallel 'Swabhiman Rally' was taken out on September 22 in Barmer district by BJP MLA Manvendra Singh to counter Gaurav Yatra, being held by the ruling party to showcase its achievements in the run-up to the elections.
Singh, a BJP MLA from Barmer district's Sheo constituency, through this rally is expected to mobilise the members of the Rajput community who are unhappy with the BJP government on several issues. Sources say he is likely to join the Congress after the rally.
#WATCH: BJP leaders Rohitash Sharma & Devi Singh Shekhawat fight in presence of CM Vasundhara Raje during an event in Alwar, following which Shekhawat was brought down from stage by the CM's security personnel. The two leaders blamed each other of misbehaving on stage. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/VNYhD8kS6E— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018
