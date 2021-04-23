Two BJP MLAs Succumb to Covid-19 in UP as State Logs in Highest Ever Spike

Two BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh died of COVID-19 on Friday, party sources said here. Lucknow West MLA Suresh Kumar Srivastava (76) and Auraiya Sadar MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar (56) died of the viral disease in Lucknow and Meerut respectively.

Srivastava died during treatment at a Lucknow hospital. He was on ventilator support for the last few days, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the local MP, condoled the deaths of the lawmakers, terming it as a great loss to the party.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths. Diwakar was admitted at a hospital in Meerut four days ago. His condition was serious for the last two days, the sources said, adding that he died during treatment.

Adityanath said the news of Diwakar’s death was “sad". “May the departed soul rest in peace and the bereaved family find strength to bear the loss," he said in a tweet.

According to the sources, Diwakar’s wife has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in Kanpur.

As per official data of the UP Government, the state reported a record 37238 cases along with 199 deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday. On the other hand 22566 people were discharged from hospitals while the state has 273653 active cases as of now. The state capital Lucknow continues to be worst hit with 5682 fresh cases along with 14 fatalities.

