Two BJP MPs Detained by Kolkata Police on Way to Meet Party Workers 'Beaten' up by TMC Cadres
The two Lok Sabha members -- Soumitra Khan of Bishnupur and Bankura's Subhas Sarkar -- have been taken to the Behala police station after the area turned into a virtually battlefield with slogan shouting BJP workers scuffling with the police.
Image for representation
Kolkata: Two BJP MPs were detained by the police on Saturday at Behala on the city's southern outskirts on Saturday when they tried to visit some party functionaries allegedly beaten up by workers of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.
The two Lok Sabha members -- Soumitra Khan of Bishnupur and Bankura's Subhas Sarkar -- have been taken to the Behala police station after the area turned into a virtually battlefield with slogan shouting BJP workers scuffling with the police.
According to the police, the two MPs were not allowed to proceed to the Shilpara area out of apprehension that their presence could lead to a deterioration of the situation there.
"We were going to meet our party functionaries in Shilpara who were beaten up by anti-social elements affiliated to the Trinamool," said Khan as he was being led away in a police van.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ryan Reynolds Gives Woman Born on Leap Day Her First Legal Drink on 21st Birthday
- Step Up 2 Star Robert Hoffman Shares Dance Tips with Ill Kids In India
- Chitrangda Singh Goes on a Saree Shopping Spree in Kolkata, Says 'I Love Handloom Craft of Bengal'
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important