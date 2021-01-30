Two BJP Workers Held for Assaulting Hyderabad Pastor; Party Members Protest outside Police Station

Two workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were arrested on Friday by Hyderabad police for assaulting a pastor in the city's Vansathalipuram area. The accused alleged that the pastor was conducting religious conversions.

Chandra Mouli, a pastor of the Jerusalem Church in Hasthinapuram, was attacked by the duo when he had gone to the house of a church member Jayamma on Thursday night, a report in the New Indian Express said. Jayamma's family member was sick and the pastor was summoned for a prayer session at the house.

BJP workers Lalith Kumar Reddy and P Srinivas went to Jayamma's house, got into an argument with the pastor, attacked him and accused him of having converted the family. The family called the police, who arrived and rescued the priest.

The two men - who police said were part of a group called 'Hindu Dharma Protectors' - were arrested following which members of the BJP held a protest outside the police station, accusing the police of supporting the pastor, The News Minute reported. Members of the RSS were also among the protesters.