2 BJP Workers Slap SP in UP’s Etawah During Block Chief Polls, Arrested

Two BJP workers in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh have been arrested on charges of firing, creating ruckus and slapping SP City, Prashant Kumar, during the block chief election. Etawah SSP Dr Brajesh Kumar Singh confirmed about the arrest. He stated that both suspects were apprehended by the Badhpura police. Both criminals will be produced in the local court on Tuesday afternoon.

The police have arrested Vivek Chaudhary and Shyam Singh Bhadauria based on the video footage, however, over a hundred miscreants, including the main culprit involved in the incident, are still at large.

Even though two miscreants have been apprehended in the case, the main offender, BJP leader Vimal Bhadauria, is yet to be apprehended. Raids were carried out in Auraiya, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat districts and Bhind of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh to apprehend Vimal Bhadauria . The police have launched a massive campaign in UP and MP to apprehend the main accused for the attack on the City SP, but they are yet to locate him. A hundred policemen in ten teams are conducting raids in many locations at the same time.

Massive raids are being carried out in a dozen locations where the BJP leader’s whereabouts are suspected. Vimal’s home in Udi was also raided by police, but everyone had escaped, including Vimal. It is believed that Vimal Bhadauria is hiding in Madhya Pradesh. Vimal is a history sheeter and he has 9 criminal cases pending against him.

