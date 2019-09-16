Two Bodies Found in Noida, One Hanging from Tree, Another Lying in Drain
Police said that body of Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Bulandshahr district, was found hanging from a tree near the Gate no. 2 of the stadium in Sector 21A around 8.30 am.
Representative image.
Noida: A man's body was found hanging from a tree outside Noida Stadium here on Monday, while another was found in a drain in Harola village, police said.
The body of Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Bulandshahr district, was found hanging from a tree near the Gate no. 2 of the stadium in Sector 21A around 8.30 am, the police said.
"A suicide note was found from a pocket of his trousers which mentioned he was under heavy financial debt. It prima facie appears to be a case of suicide," Noida 2 Circle Officer Piyush Kumar Singh said.
Chaudhary, who was staying in Nithari here, was sent for autopsy and his family was informed. If the family lodges any complaint, the police will act accordingly, he added.
In the other incident in Sector 5's Harola village, Saurav Valmiki's body was found in a drain, a police official said.
"Valmiki, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, was a labourer and drug addict. He may have fallen into the drain under influence of drug where he died, an official from Sector 20 police station said.
The body was fished out and sent for postmortem while further proceedings were underway, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Gets You 50 Mbps Speed And 500GB Data
- A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes
- UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge