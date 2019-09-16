Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Bodies Found in Noida, One Hanging from Tree, Another Lying in Drain

Police said that body of Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Bulandshahr district, was found hanging from a tree near the Gate no. 2 of the stadium in Sector 21A around 8.30 am.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Bodies Found in Noida, One Hanging from Tree, Another Lying in Drain
Representative image.
Loading...

Noida: A man's body was found hanging from a tree outside Noida Stadium here on Monday, while another was found in a drain in Harola village, police said.

The body of Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Bulandshahr district, was found hanging from a tree near the Gate no. 2 of the stadium in Sector 21A around 8.30 am, the police said.

"A suicide note was found from a pocket of his trousers which mentioned he was under heavy financial debt. It prima facie appears to be a case of suicide," Noida 2 Circle Officer Piyush Kumar Singh said.

Chaudhary, who was staying in Nithari here, was sent for autopsy and his family was informed. If the family lodges any complaint, the police will act accordingly, he added.

In the other incident in Sector 5's Harola village, Saurav Valmiki's body was found in a drain, a police official said.

"Valmiki, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, was a labourer and drug addict. He may have fallen into the drain under influence of drug where he died, an official from Sector 20 police station said.

The body was fished out and sent for postmortem while further proceedings were underway, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram