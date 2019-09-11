Two Booked for 'Objectionable' Remarks Against PM Modi in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inauguration of the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the 'Make in India' program, and three metro lines In Mumbai. (Image: AP) (Image: AP)
Muzaffarnagar: Two people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for posting "objectionable comments" on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on the complaint of one Shivam Meghali, police booked Bijender Saini and Prince Ashok Acharya on Tuesday under the Information Technology Act, Station House Officer Anil Kaparvan said.
Meghali alleged that the accused posted objectionable comments with a photo of the prime minister on social media, the officer said, adding that investigation was on.
