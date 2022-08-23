Two Booked for Throwing Acid on Buffaloes in Tamil Nadu; Accused Absconding

Thirty-eight buffaloes have suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked with acid in Kallar, a village close to the Mettupalayam area in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. A complaint has been registered after a farmer termed it a “planned attack”.

A 39-year-old farmer named Rajkumar, hailing from Vellingiri Nagar near Kallar Railway Gate, owns a farm and raises around 40 buffaloes and 15 calves. Rajkumar used to take them to nearby patta areas so they could graze. In this instance, some unidentified miscreants have been involved in the brutal act of throwing acid on the grazing buffaloes. As a result, the cattle suffered skin peeling on the face and upper body.

Shocked by the incident, Rajkumar informed the government veterinarian and after receiving the information, the medical team led by Perumal Sami, joint director of the Zonal Veterinary Department, gave medical treatment to the injured buffaloes. Meanwhile, Rajkumar lodged a complaint with the Mettupalayam police seeking action against those involved in the brutal act.

In the complaint, Rajkumar pointed out that the buffaloes used to graze in the barren lands behind the Kallar Railway Gate. Along with his buffaloes, the cattle belonging to Balasubramanian of the same area also used to graze over. While going to graze, Ravichandran, the owner of a private nursery garden, used to bother his buffaloes, and his employee Manikandan also made false accusations against buffaloes entering the nursery garden and damaging the plants. “Due to animosity, both have poured acid on buffaloes and Balasubramanian’s cattle,” Rajkumar noted.

According to the police, “The cattle owner suspects the person who owns a nursery in the area. The man had already expressed his displeasure over the animals’ destruction of plants at his nursery. Rajkumar was allegedly threatened by the suspect, who claimed that the animals had cost him Rs 30,000 in losses,” police said.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case against Ravichandran and his employee Manikandan under the animal harassment section and are searching the two absconding accused.

