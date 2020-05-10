INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Booked under NSA for Attacking Cop on Lockdown Duty in MP

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

  • PTI Ratlam
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Sunday booked two persons under the stringent

National Security Act (NSA) for assaulting a police sub-inspector while he was enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in a containment zone in the city, a senior officer said.

A group of 20 people had attacked the sub-inspector Jairam Jamod on Friday night, district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Tiwari said.

"Jamod had received information that some people had started gathering at a crossing in Mochipur containment area.

He rushed to the spot and made an announcement on a speaker phone asking people to stay indoors when he was attacked. A volunteer, identified as Suhail who tried to save the SI, was also beaten up," he said.

Police have registered a case against 20 people and arrested 11 of them, the SP said, adding that two of them were booked under the NSA.

A video clip of the assault had gone viral on social media.

