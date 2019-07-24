Take the pledge to vote

Two Boys Die of Suffocation After Getting Trapped Inside Car in Telangana

The tragedy came to light after the car owner opened the door of the vehicle at around 2.30 am and found the children, both cousins aged 5 and 10, dead in the rear seat.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two boys allegedly died of suffocation after getting stuck in a car in Nizamabad town early Wednesday, police said. The tragedy came to light after the car owner opened the door of the vehicle at around 2.30 am and found the children, both cousins aged 5 and 10, dead in the rear seat, they said.

Police suspect that the children, while playing near their house must have gotten into the car Tuesday evening and probably closed the doors. They got locked inside the vehicle and died of

suffocation, police said.

Family members of the victims, searched for them all night but could not find them, they said. A case of suspicious death has been registered, they added.

