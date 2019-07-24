English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Boys Die of Suffocation After Getting Trapped Inside Car in Telangana
The tragedy came to light after the car owner opened the door of the vehicle at around 2.30 am and found the children, both cousins aged 5 and 10, dead in the rear seat.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Two boys allegedly died of suffocation after getting stuck in a car in Nizamabad town early Wednesday, police said. The tragedy came to light after the car owner opened the door of the vehicle at around 2.30 am and found the children, both cousins aged 5 and 10, dead in the rear seat, they said.
Police suspect that the children, while playing near their house must have gotten into the car Tuesday evening and probably closed the doors. They got locked inside the vehicle and died of
suffocation, police said.
Family members of the victims, searched for them all night but could not find them, they said. A case of suspicious death has been registered, they added.
