Two Boys Promise 7-year-old Girl of Coronavirus Cure, Rape Her in Chhattisgarh

Representative image.

Police said when the girl returned home after collecting wood from the forest, the two boys told her she had contracted coronavirus and took her to one of their houses on the pretext of providing treatment.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
A seven-year-old girl was raped allegedly by two minor boys who kidnapped her on the pretext of providing coronavirus treatment in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on July 1 and the two boys were detained on Thursday, said Marwahi Station House Officer Sunil Kumar.

"When the girl returned home after collecting wood from the forest, the two boys reached there and told her she had contracted coronavirus infection and took her along on the pretext of providing treatment," he said.

"The girl was taken to the house of one of the accused, which was empty, where she was raped. She reached home and told her kin about the incident after which a case was registered," he added.

The boys were booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376D (gangrape) of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked, he said.

