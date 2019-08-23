2 Boys Allegedly Rape Minor Inside School Bathroom in Chhattisgarh as Third Boy Stands Guard

Raipur: A Class I student of a government school in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur was raped allegedly by three 10-year-old schoolmates, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on August 20 in a school located in Khamtarai police station limits, an official said. The parents of the 6-year-old girl approached police on Thursday night following which a rape and sexual assault case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he informed.

"As per the girl, three boys, all aged 10, took her to a bathroom in the school. Two of them sexually assaulted her there while the third stood guard outside," he said.

"A woman teacher saw the boys, reprimanded them and took the girl to the principal's office. The victim was sent home where she narrated the ordeal to her parents," he added.

The parents first approached school demanding action against the boys but got no response following which they filed a case with the police, he said.

"The girl's statement was recorded before the Child Welfare Commission. A medical examination done on her confirmed sexual assault," the official said.

The three boys have been charged under section 376 (rape) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act but they have not been detained as yet, he said.

