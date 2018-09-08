English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Boys Sodomised in Separate Incidents in UP's Muzaffarnagar and Shamli Districts
According to a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a neighbour took him to a nearby place and allegedly sodomised him. The boy sustained injuries and informed his family about it later, the SHO said.
Image for representative purpose only.
Muzaffarnagar: Two young boys were allegedly sodomised in separate incidents in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts, police said Saturday.
A six-year-old boy was was playing outside his house in Ibrahimpur village in Muzaffarnagar Friday evening when the incident occurred, SHO kuldeep Singh said.
According to a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a neighbour took him to a nearby place and allegedly sodomised him. The boy sustained injuries and informed his family about it later, the SHO said.
A case was registered against the accused who absconding. The boy was sent for medical examination, the official added.
In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 23-year-old man at Bidoli village in Shamli district Friday, the police said.
Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said according to a complaint lodged the boy's father, he was taken to a tubewell by the accused who then allegedly sodomised him.
The accused, Ajay Kumar, also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, the CO said.
