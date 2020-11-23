Two Boys Sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, Say Police

Two boys were allegedly sodomised in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts, police said on Monday. An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, following which the accused was arrested.

When the minor was playing outside his house, the accused, identified as Shavez, lured the boy with toffees and took him to a secluded place. The boy was sent for medical examination, police said.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in his shop in Shamli district on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's parents, police registered a case and arrested Shaukeen, SHO Rozan Tyagi said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.