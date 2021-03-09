Two Brides from Pakistan Cross Wagah-Attari Border to Meet Their Husbands in India

International Women’s Day on March 8 turned out to be very special for two Pakistani brides. After waiting for two-long years to reunite with their husbands residing in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Chagan Kanwar and Kailash Bai on Monday finally crossed over to India through Wagah-Attari border along with their family members to reach their in-laws home.

Both Chagan Kanwar and Kailash Bai were welcomed by their husbands named Mahendra Singh and Naipal Singh Bhati, respectively, at the border.

Both women had to pass through a mandatory security check and a Covid-19 test. Kailash arrived in the country along with her mother and brother, while Chagan with her father.

“I am thankful to Union Minister Kailash Choudhary who helped us at every stage and extended his full support in getting visa to my wife. Initially my wife was allowed entry only through the air route but since we could not afford the air travel, the Union Minister again helped in getting permission for her to cross through Wagah-Attari road route,” Hindustan Times quoted Naipal Singh as saying.

Naipal Singh added that at the same time he is upset because his younger brother Vikram Singh Bhati’s wife, Nirmala Bai who is from Pakistan, failed to get a visa. According to officials aware of the matter, Nirmala Bai was denied visa by the consulate on the grounds that her passport was blacklisted. Vikram got married in January 2019 and was blessed with a baby boy.

Both Naipal Singh and his younger brother Vikram Singh, who reside in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, got married into Pakistani Hindu families, living across the border in January 2019. Post marriage, both men stayed in Pakistan with their in-laws for about three months before returning to their own country India without their brides as the Indian consulate denied visas to them on technical grounds, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Similarly, Mahendra Singh, who belongs to Rajasthan’s Barmer district went to Pakistan and married a Rajput woman there in 2019. However, he had to be back alone to India since the Indian consulate denied visa to her wife on some technical grounds.

After being forced to live separately on the two sides of the Indo-Pak border, Naipal Singh and Mahendra Singh approached Union Minister and BJP MP from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary, who helped them by approaching External Affairs Ministry for help.