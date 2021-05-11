Two British Youth Reach Out to Travel Guide in India During Tough Times

How many of us get in touch with the guide or hotelier after we are back from vacation? How are they coping with this pandemic situation? Well, these two guys from England did this and they deserve accolades for it.

Ross and Liam, citizens of England are regular visitors to the UNESCO heritage site Hampi. Every alternate year they visit India and make sure to include Hampi in their itinerary. They camp here for around 15 days and up to a month. They have visited the historical place thrice already and Virupaksha is their guide every time.

These guys have kept in touch with their favourite guide all these years through WhatsApp. Over the years, their bond has grown so strong that Virupaksha took them to his brother’s wedding and the holy fair at his native on their earlier visits.

Ross and Liam stayed at a guesthouse in Hampi where Virupaksha worked as an English guide. On the note of irregularity, the guesthouse was demolished last year and he lost his job. Almost at the same time, Covid struck and Virupaksha has been unemployed ever since.

A few weeks ago, Ross and Liam called him and asked how he is doing. If not for Covid, they would have been planning their next trip to India by now.

When Virupaksha told them about his unemployment and how his family is struggling to meet ends, they promised to help. They requested him to provide groceries and other essential kits to Virupaksha’s villagers of Hanumanahalli. Since that conversation, both Ross and Liam have transferred money to Virupaksha’s bank account twice. Each time he has bought a ration kit that could suffice a month’s expenses to a family and distributed to around 100 families.

“I was just doing my duty as a guide to them during their visits, but now they have become my angels in disguise,” says a thankful Virupaksha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here